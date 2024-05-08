Sister killed over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A teenager sister was shot dead over domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station,here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Saira Masih(18) r/o Chak No.5-JB Kamal Pur married Faizan Masih about 8 months ago but the couple could not develop peaceful matrimonial relations and she came back to her parent’s house 3 months ago.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred on Tuesday night between Saira and her brother Samuel Masih who got enraged and shot dead his sister on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.