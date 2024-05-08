Sister Killed Over Domestic Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A teenager sister was shot dead over domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station,here on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Saira Masih(18) r/o Chak No.5-JB Kamal Pur married Faizan Masih about 8 months ago but the couple could not develop peaceful matrimonial relations and she came back to her parent’s house 3 months ago.
Over this issue, an altercation occurred on Tuesday night between Saira and her brother Samuel Masih who got enraged and shot dead his sister on the spot.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death
Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uzbek foreign minister in Islamabad for two-day official visit2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to NADRA center8 hours ago
-
May 9 vandalism against state of Pakistan: Muqam10 hours ago
-
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi10 hours ago
-
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'10 hours ago
-
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death10 hours ago
-
Asiya Gul lauds Shafaat's services as DG LG10 hours ago
-
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan12 hours ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case12 hours ago
-
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi12 hours ago
-
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling12 hours ago
-
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority12 hours ago