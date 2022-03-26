Sister killed over property dispute in faisalabad

A man has allegedly shot dead his sister over a property dispute in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man has allegedly shot dead his sister over a property dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Safiya Bibi had been running a property dispute with her brother Fakhar, a resident of Chak Jalandhar.

On Saturday, both exchanged harsh words and the accused allegedly opened fire on his sister, killing her on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.