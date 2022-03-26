UrduPoint.com

Sister Killed Over Property Dispute In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Sister killed over property dispute in faisalabad

A man has allegedly shot dead his sister over a property dispute in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man has allegedly shot dead his sister over a property dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Safiya Bibi had been running a property dispute with her brother Fakhar, a resident of Chak Jalandhar.

On Saturday, both exchanged harsh words and the accused allegedly opened fire on his sister, killing her on-the-spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Abducted transgender recovered, kidnappers arreste ..

Abducted transgender recovered, kidnappers arrested

3 minutes ago
 Police nab 26 professional beggars in rawalpindi

Police nab 26 professional beggars in rawalpindi

14 minutes ago
 15 drug pushers held during, over 6 kg drugs recov ..

15 drug pushers held during, over 6 kg drugs recovered

15 minutes ago
 Women empowering women: Breaking the bias in Pakis ..

Women empowering women: Breaking the bias in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Orban Responds to Zelenskyy's Appeal by Saying Tha ..

Orban Responds to Zelenskyy's Appeal by Saying That Hungary Defends Its Interest ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI all set to hold largest public gathering; cara ..

PTI all set to hold largest public gathering; caravans starts arriving venue

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>