Sister killed over suspicions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man suffocated to death his sister over character suspicion in the area of Roshanwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 22-year-old Rehana Riaz of Chak No 256-RB Dhingawala had alleged relations with a man of the same locality and she had also eloped with him earlier.

Later on, with the help of some area notables, the girl was brought back. On the day of incident, she was sleeping in her house when his brother Asghar Ali suffocated her to death by putting a pillow on her mouth. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.