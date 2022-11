(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Taxila Police on Sunday arrested a man who gunned down his sister over some trivial dispute.

According to the police spokesman, the accused Sajid Mehmmod killed his sister on domestic dispute the other day and fled away. Police traced him at his hideout and sent him to jail.