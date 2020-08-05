Sister kills younger sister

KASUR, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A girl shot dead his younger sister over matrimonial issue in Khushhal Singh village of Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.

According to police, Tahira Bibi (17) wanted to get married of her own choice but her elder sister Aasia was not willing.

After an altercation, Aasia shot at and killed Tahira Bibi.

Kot Radha Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations was underway.