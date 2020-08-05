UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sister Kills Younger Sister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sister kills younger sister

KASUR, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A girl shot dead his younger sister over matrimonial issue in Khushhal Singh village of Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.

According to police, Tahira Bibi (17) wanted to get married of her own choice but her elder sister Aasia was not willing.

After an altercation, Aasia shot at and killed Tahira Bibi.

Kot Radha Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigations was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Married Kot Radha Kishan

Recent Stories

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

1 hour ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

1 hour ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

1 hour ago

Traders to support Kashmiris for right of self-det ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.