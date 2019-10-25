Sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh passes away

The sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi breathed her last at a hospital in Lahore early Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi breathed her last at a hospital in Lahore early Friday.

The funeral will be held today (Oct 25) at 4:30 pm after Asar prayers in her native town Chak-44, Mian Channu, District Khanewal.

The deceased, who was suffering from cancer, was also the mother of Member National Assembly Zahoor Hussain Qureshi.