Sister Of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:35 PM

Sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh passes away

The sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi breathed her last at a hospital in Lahore early Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi breathed her last at a hospital in Lahore early Friday.

The funeral will be held today (Oct 25) at 4:30 pm after Asar prayers in her native town Chak-44, Mian Channu, District Khanewal.

The deceased, who was suffering from cancer, was also the mother of Member National Assembly Zahoor Hussain Qureshi.

