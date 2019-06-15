Sister of Former Pakistani President Zardari Arrested Over Fake Bank Account Case -Reports

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur, who is also a sister of the country's former president and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, in relation to the large-scale bank fraud case, the Geo TV broadcaster reported

Zardari was detained by NAB on Monday over the same case hours after the Islamabad High Court rejected his and Talpur's bail application.

On May 28, Zardari lodged an appeal with the Pakistani Supreme Court against the transfer of the fake accounts fraud case from a banking court in Karachi to an accountability court in Islamabad, saying that he was being politically victimized.

Zardari, Talpur and several other individuals close to the former president are among 32 people who are being investigated by the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency for laundering around 35 billion rupees ($504 million) through 20 fake bank accounts. The case was initially opened in 2015 against Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who turned out to be a close aide to Zardari and was arrested last July in connection with the probe. Zardari has denied any involvement in the case.