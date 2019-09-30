Sister of groom dies in aerial firing during wedding in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Sister of groom died in aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Sister of groom died in aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in Bahawalpur.The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in char karani, within the jurisdiction of Inayati police station in Bahawalpur.She was rushed to a local hospital for first aid but she couldn't survive.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.