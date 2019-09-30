UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sister Of Groom Dies In Aerial Firing During Wedding In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:51 PM

Sister of groom dies in aerial firing during wedding in Bahawalpur

Sister of groom died in aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Sister of groom died in aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in Bahawalpur.The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in char karani, within the jurisdiction of Inayati police station in Bahawalpur.She was rushed to a local hospital for first aid but she couldn't survive.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Marriage Died Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

24 minutes ago

Remains of body of another missing child found fro ..

33 seconds ago

Eight vehicles impounded in Multan

36 seconds ago

India look to Sharma to seal Test record against S ..

37 seconds ago

No deaths reported due to dengue fever in Bahawalp ..

39 seconds ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.