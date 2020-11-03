Sister of Senator Liaqat laid to rest

Sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator, Liaqat Khan Tarakai was laid to rest in ancestral graveyard in Village Kalu Khan here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator, Liaqat Khan Tarakai was laid to rest in ancestral graveyard in Village Kalu Khan here on Tuesday.

She was the paternal aunt of KP education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai and sister of Member National Assembly, Usman Khan Taraki and Member Provincial Assembly, Muhammad Ali Taraki. Rasm-e-Qul of deceased would be offered in Village Kalu Khan on Thursday.