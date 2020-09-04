Sister recalls bravery of Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal in 1965 war

Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal, a soldier from Multan, had fought bravely at Wagah border in 1965 war and embraced Shahadat after inflicting heavy losses on the enemy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal, a soldier from Multan, had fought bravely at Wagah border in 1965 war and embraced Shahadat after inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Shaheed Major Ziauddin was posted in Multan before 1965 war and moved on the call to duty when enemy invaded the motherland, his sister now an elderly woman told APP on Friday.

She said that she had heard her brother fought valiantly and snatched the wireless set of enemy's artillery which he used to mislead the adversaries making them bombard their own soldiers.

His father Sheikh Abdul Kareem lived at Sadar Bazaar Multan, and the road where their home was located, was named as Shaheed Major Zia Uddin Uppal street.

He embraced Shahadat after a cannon ball fell on his post on Sep 17, 1965. He was buried at Miani Sahab graveyard in Lahore.

The martyr's sister who lives in Multan said, she took pride in being the sister of Shaheed Major Zia Uddin Uppal.

She recalled, when the news of her brother's martyrdom reached Multan, her father told her mother that their son has been elevated to the status of 'Shaheed'.

They both offered thanksgiving prayers (Nawafil-e-Shukrana), she said with tears in her eyes.

She said his blood-stained uniform had been kept safe in a box and when it was taken out after many years, the blood on it seemed to be fresh.