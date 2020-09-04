UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sister Recalls Bravery Of Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal In 1965 War

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Sister recalls bravery of Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal in 1965 war

Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal, a soldier from Multan, had fought bravely at Wagah border in 1965 war and embraced Shahadat after inflicting heavy losses on the enemy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Shaheed Major Ziauddin Uppal, a soldier from Multan, had fought bravely at Wagah border in 1965 war and embraced Shahadat after inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Shaheed Major Ziauddin was posted in Multan before 1965 war and moved on the call to duty when enemy invaded the motherland, his sister now an elderly woman told APP on Friday.

She said that she had heard her brother fought valiantly and snatched the wireless set of enemy's artillery which he used to mislead the adversaries making them bombard their own soldiers.

His father Sheikh Abdul Kareem lived at Sadar Bazaar Multan, and the road where their home was located, was named as Shaheed Major Zia Uddin Uppal street.

He embraced Shahadat after a cannon ball fell on his post on Sep 17, 1965. He was buried at Miani Sahab graveyard in Lahore.

The martyr's sister who lives in Multan said, she took pride in being the sister of Shaheed Major Zia Uddin Uppal.

She recalled, when the news of her brother's martyrdom reached Multan, her father told her mother that their son has been elevated to the status of 'Shaheed'.

They both offered thanksgiving prayers (Nawafil-e-Shukrana), she said with tears in her eyes.

She said his blood-stained uniform had been kept safe in a box and when it was taken out after many years, the blood on it seemed to be fresh.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Martyrs Shaheed Road Wagah Border Women Post From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

35 minutes ago

Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected unti ..

1 hour ago

No Need For Knee-Jerk Reaction on Nord Stream 2 Fo ..

1 minute ago

White House Has Fiscal Deal to Avoid Government Sh ..

1 minute ago

Preparations underway to celebrate "Defense Day" i ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Leader pays rich tribute to martyrs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.