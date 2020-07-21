Sister Ruth Lewis, a champion for the cause of special children passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sister Ruth Lewis, one of the founding members of Dar ul Sukoon, a dedicated facility for special children passed away in the wee hours Tuesday at a local hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19, said an announcement by the management of the center.

Tariq Samuel, Human Resource Manager of Dar ul Sukoon mentioning that Sister Ruth who remained associated with the facility since its establishment by Sister Getrude Lemmens in 1969, was tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and was immediately admitted to Agha Khan Hospital where she was shifted on ventilator the very next day due to her precarious condition.

The 77 year old lady was said to be looking after the special children, basically comprising those with mental retardation and often abandoned by their families with her utmost dedication for more than 50 years.

People from all walks of life paying tribute to Sister Ruth and hoped her spirit to serve the humanity would be sustained.

Funeral services for her were expected to be conducted on Wednesday.