UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sister Ruth Lewis, A Champion For The Cause Of Special Children Passes Away In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Sister Ruth Lewis, a champion for the cause of special children passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sister Ruth Lewis, one of the founding members of Dar ul Sukoon, a dedicated facility for special children passed away in the wee hours Tuesday at a local hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19, said an announcement by the management of the center.

Tariq Samuel, Human Resource Manager of Dar ul Sukoon mentioning that Sister Ruth who remained associated with the facility since its establishment by Sister Getrude Lemmens in 1969, was tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and was immediately admitted to Agha Khan Hospital where she was shifted on ventilator the very next day due to her precarious condition.

The 77 year old lady was said to be looking after the special children, basically comprising those with mental retardation and often abandoned by their families with her utmost dedication for more than 50 years.

People from all walks of life paying tribute to Sister Ruth and hoped her spirit to serve the humanity would be sustained.

Funeral services for her were expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

Related Topics

July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Record 876 flamingo chicks born during 2020 breedi ..

23 minutes ago

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

38 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

2 hours ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

2 hours ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.