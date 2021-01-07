Sisters’ murder in Kahna: Family accuses two of their colleagues

(@fidahassanain)

The suspects who have been identified as Naeem and Imtiaz have been arrested by the police over charges of kidnapping Sajida and Abida and killing them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) The horrific incident of two sisters’ slaughter in Kahna area of the provincial capital has taken a twist as the victim family has accused a man in its vicinity of kidnapping and killing both of them.

The family has accused Naeem who is resident of the same locality where they had been living in Kahna, as well as colleague at the nearby factory have role in kidnapping and killing both sisters.

The women have been identified as Abid and Sajida and both were married. They used to go to the factory to share the financial burden of their respective families in the area.

The bodies of both women were found from the nearby area two days after they went missing.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and sought report from the relevant police officers.

According to the police, two suspects namely Naeem and Imtiaz were taken into custody as they both were in relationship with the women.

“The phone records show that both suspects have connection with women,” said the police officer while talking to the reporters on Thursday.

“The cut-throat bodies of both women were from the nearby area,” they said.

The family refused to bury the women and protested against the police for lack of security on Wednesday. But on Thursday, they agreed to bury them. However, their postmortem is yet to come.

The IGP and CCPO Lahore assured the family that they would be provided justice and the suspects involved in the murder would be arrested and dealt in accordance with the law.