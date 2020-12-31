S&IT Deptt to open model lab in each school of Mohmand: Ziaullah Khan Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to KP CM on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Khan Bangash has said that model science laboratories would be opened in each higher secondary school of district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Ziaullah Khan Bangash has said that model science laboratories would be opened in each higher secondary school of district Mohmand.

Addressing a Khuli Katchehri during visit to district Mohmand, he said that these laboratories will impart training for using modern technology in marble cutting and get rid of blasting and usage of the marble waste for useful purposes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand, Ghulam Habib, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

He said that a forecast station will also be established in the district to inform agricultural sector stakeholders regarding weather and climate changes.

Similarly, he said that wind mills would also be installed to utilize wind technology for alternative energy.

The advisor to KP CM said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood all ministers, advisors and special assistants are visiting tribal districts to review progress on development schemes, prioritization of schemes and consultation with tribesmen in decision making process.

He said that hefty funds have been allocated for development of district Mohmand wherein schemes worth Rs.4.5 billion have been prepared and sent to Chief Minister for approval.

He said that all schemes have been prepared in consultations with tribal elders and roads worth millions of rupees are being constructed and 81 tube-wells for drinking water are also been dig at the cost of Rs.500 million.