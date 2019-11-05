Sit-in about to reach its logical end: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the sit-in underway in the capital was about to reach its logical end and the Federal government was to be credited for ensuring no losses to lives and properties of the citizens due to it.

Talking to media after attending a luncheon arranged by PTI Central Leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi at village Beto Jatoi, he said that the government was always ready for recounting of votes of any constituency, according to a statement issued here.

Imran Ismail said that no any illegal demand of anyone would be accepted.

The Governor said that there were no plans of the government to shutdown 400 institutions and people should ignore the rumors.

He said that the present government improved the performance of PIA and there was no loss to the PIA this year, Steel Mills would also be made profitable organization.

Imran Ismail said that the government was making all-out efforts for the provision of employments.

To another query, he said that the federal government was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the provincial government.

Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of the whole of Pakistan and he would stand with the people in their tough times.

The Governor said that the government was providing food to the people who were living in hunger and poverty by establishing Langar Khanay. For the first time, the government was issuing health cards under which treatment up to Rs. 0.7 million could be availed.

He said that the vision of the Prime Minister was to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Answering another question, he said that looters were being arrested and some elements were against it.

The Governor said that Liaquat Jatoi had been tasked by the Prime Minister for the resolution to the issues of Beto Jatoi.

Imran Ismail said that the Sindh government would be provided with all needed assistance in any sector.

On the occasion, PTI parliamentary leader Halim Adil Sheikh, Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui and other leaders were also present.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by Liaquat Ali Jatoi, Siddiqat Ali Jatoi and others upon his arrival.