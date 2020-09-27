UrduPoint.com
Sit-in Aims To Protest Against Tragic Killing Of 11-member Pakistani Hindu Family In India: Dr. Ramesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sit-in aims to protest against tragic killing of 11-member Pakistani Hindu family in India: Dr. Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) MNA Dr. Ramesh Vankwani on Sunday said that sit-in front of Indian High Commission was aimed to register a protest against the tragic killing of 11-member Pakistani Hindu family.

Addressing a press conference, he said that during protest, a resolution was submitted to the Indian High Commission demanding India to involve Pakistan for ensuring fair and transparent investigation into Jodhpur tragedy.

The resolution asked to revoke Citizenship Amendment Bill, recently passed in India, terming it an abuse of human rights and controversial.

It also expressed solidarity with brothers and sisters living in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and demanded an end to human rights violations there.

Dr. Ramesh said that Hindu religion was peaceful and not permits to oppress the innocent people like India committing atrocities in Illegally India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said that Indian government was working against ideology of Hindu religion.

He said that on the request of district administration, they ended protest/ sit-in. He also expressed concerns about other Pakistani Hindu families residing in India and demanded that India should provide details about them.

