Sit-in call of JUI-Chief just for political gains: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Jamiat-Ulma-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was planning for a sit-in in the federal capital for political gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Jamiat-Ulma-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was planning for a sit-in in the Federal capital for political gains.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Firdous asked the Maulana to avoid doing negative politics which might put the democratic system at risk.

She said that Maulana's manoeuvrings were in fact amid at avenging his failure in last elections.

He was using the students of religious seminaries for his personal vendetta, she added.