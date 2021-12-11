"Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

Under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council, "Sitar ki Mehfil" was organized in which renowned Sitar Maestro of the country, Ustad Muhammad Saleem Khan Poonjwale, performed brilliantly here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council, "Sitar ki Mehfil" was organized in which renowned Sitar Maestro of the country, Ustad Muhammad Saleem Khan Poonjwale, performed brilliantly here on Saturday.

The event aimed to revive classical musical instruments.

Saleem Khan performed several ragas in classical music, including Pahari and others.

Along with Ustad Muhammad Saleem Khan, well-known tabla player Nemat Ali Khan also joined him.

Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that artists like Ustad Saleem Khan were the country's assets, and it was an honour for the Arts Council to perform here. He informed that Muhammad Saleem hailed from Lahore and associated with this profession for over 40 years.

He said that Arts Council always encouraged the artists and thanked all the participants for attending the event.