UrduPoint.com

Sitara Gold City Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Sitara Gold City sealed in Faisalabad

Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has sealed Sitara Gold City over illegal construction and nonpayment of conversion fee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has sealed Sitara Gold City over illegal construction and nonpayment of conversion fee.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that developers of Sitara Gold City situated at Daewoo Road started construction without departmental permission and without depositing conversion fee.

Therefore, the enforcement team headed by Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Watto took strict action and sealed premises of the housing scheme, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Gold Housing

Recent Stories

Borouge expects $400 million in savings from its V ..

Borouge expects $400 million in savings from its Value Enhancement Programme by ..

25 seconds ago
 Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled ..

Sentencing of Russian National Klyushin Scheduled for July 19 - Court Hearing

1 minute ago
 AKUH performs first-ever bedside surgery on newbor ..

AKUH performs first-ever bedside surgery on newborn for hernia repair

1 minute ago
 Some Countries Want to Send F-16s to Ukraine to Ge ..

Some Countries Want to Send F-16s to Ukraine to Get New US Equipment - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gersh ..

Russian Court Extends Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Until August 30

1 minute ago
 LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahor ..

LHC orders LDA to develop ToRs for reviewing Lahore Master Plan 2050

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.