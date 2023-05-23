Sitara Gold City sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has sealed Sitara Gold City over illegal construction and nonpayment of conversion fee.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that developers of Sitara Gold City situated at Daewoo Road started construction without departmental permission and without depositing conversion fee.

Therefore, the enforcement team headed by Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Watto took strict action and sealed premises of the housing scheme, spokesman added.