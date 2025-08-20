Sitara-i-Imtiaz Recipients Honoured By IGP
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, honoured Punjab police officers who were recently awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards, in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Tuesday.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the officers were recognised for their exceptional bravery and service, particularly during the recent security operation Marka-e-Haq. The recipients of the award include Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Technical Procurement Kamran Adil, DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Hassan Iqbal, DPO Sheikhupura Bilal Zafar, and SSP Special Branch Moaz Zafar.
IGP Dr Usman commended the officers for their swift and coordinated response alongside the Pakistan Armed Forces and other security agencies, which played a crucial role in preventing terrorist activities and protecting sensitive installations during the operation.
He further noted that Punjab Police also played a vital role in securing debris from missiles and drones launched by hostile forces, through timely intervention and action.
To honour the sacrifices and efforts of the officers, their Names have been inscribed on a special wall at the Central Police Office under the banner of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.”
The ceremony was attended by senior officials including Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Discipline Shaista Nadeem, AIG Admin Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi and others.
