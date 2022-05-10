Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Charge d' Affaires Ismat Hassan Sial, on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has conferred "Sitara-i-Pakistan" upon Professor Takamitsu Matsumura for his outstanding services to the urdu language in Japan.

An award conferment ceremony was held at Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo which was attended by the government officials, academia, think-tanks, businessmen and members of the Pakistani Community, a press release on Tuesday said.

Matsumura was awarded for his efforts to promote Urdu language in Japan for more than three decades.

In his remarks, Matsumura expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for awarding him with the award.

The Charge d' Affaires, on the occasion, highlighted the important contributions made in promotion of Urdu language in Japan by Prof. Matsumura.