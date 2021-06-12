UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SITCO Director Terms Handicrafts Industry As Important Part Of Economy

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:31 PM

SITCO Director terms Handicrafts industry as important part of economy

Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) Director Shakeel Abro Saturday said the handicrafts industry was an important part of the country's economy with high export demand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) Director Shakeel Abro Saturday said the handicrafts industry was an important part of the country's economy with high export demand.

Addressing the business community at the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here, the director claimed that if the government supported that industry the sector could contribute to increasing the foreign exchange reserves.

He said globally the handicrafts and traditional crafts industry began to receive governmental support 3 decades ago.

"This industry needs the attention of the government and the business community so that it can work with its full potential," he said.

The chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi underlined the need of working on that sector's export potential and offered cooperation to SITCO in this regard.

Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Convener of the Import and Export Committee of HCSTSI said a display center should be established with mutual cooperation between SITCO and the chamber.

He said the proposed center would display the export quality handicrafts besides organizing training workshops.

Related Topics

Sindh Exchange Import Business Company Hyderabad Chamber Shakeel Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of another thre ..

28 minutes ago

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as ..

28 minutes ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance meets Iv ..

52 minutes ago

AJK to be equipped with universal health care syst ..

28 minutes ago

Spurs hire Paratici as director of football

28 minutes ago

FIA extends date of 1143 posts by one week; Sheikh ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.