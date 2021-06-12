SITCO Director terms Handicrafts industry as important part of economy

Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) Director Shakeel Abro Saturday said the handicrafts industry was an important part of the country's economy with high export demand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) Director Shakeel Abro Saturday said the handicrafts industry was an important part of the country's economy with high export demand.

Addressing the business community at the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here, the director claimed that if the government supported that industry the sector could contribute to increasing the foreign exchange reserves.

He said globally the handicrafts and traditional crafts industry began to receive governmental support 3 decades ago.

"This industry needs the attention of the government and the business community so that it can work with its full potential," he said.

The chamber's President Saleemuddin Qureshi underlined the need of working on that sector's export potential and offered cooperation to SITCO in this regard.

Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Convener of the Import and Export Committee of HCSTSI said a display center should be established with mutual cooperation between SITCO and the chamber.

He said the proposed center would display the export quality handicrafts besides organizing training workshops.