SITCO,EFT To Organize Two-day Thar Festival On Nov 29-30

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SITCO,EFT to organize two-day Thar Festival on Nov 29-30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO), in collaboration with the Basant Hall Cultural Center (EFT), is organizing a two-day Thar Festival on November 29 and 30.

According to a press release, the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah will attend the event as a chief guest.

The festival will feature vibrant performances of folk music, Rajasthani and Thari dances and traditional Thari Raag, including the iconic Boorindo.

On the second day, a panel discussion will be held at Basant Hall, Hyderabad, to highlight the richness of Thari culture, folk literature and the Latifi philosophy associated with the region.

The event aims to promote and preserve Thar’s unique cultural heritage, which has long inspired poets and artists.

Besides, it will also provide a platform for artists, craftsmen and scholars to showcase their talents and share their knowledge.

