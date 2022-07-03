SITE Association calls for providing uninterrupted power supply

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad SITE Association has called for providing uninterrupted power supply to the industrial zones to enable the sector to recover its mounting losses.

A meeting of the association at its office here on Sunday, chaired by Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Arif, decried that long hours of the power outages were affecting the industrial production.

The industrialists demanded that their zones should be declared exempt from the load shedding.

The meeting deplored that despite the rain forecast the SITE Limited had not carried out desilting of the drains while garbage heaps also continue to exist.

The meeting also demanded continuous supply of water. The office bearers of the association including Khalid Malik, Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Yawar Ali Shah, Ali Ahmed and others attended the meeting.