Open Menu

SITE Association Draws Attention Of Authorities Towards Infrastructure Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM

SITE Association draws attention of authorities towards infrastructure woes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) has requested the district administration to take notice and action against encroachment, illegal allotment of land and restoration of Barkat Bhai park in the SITE area.

Suhail Bhatti, Shaukat Rajput, Yawar Ali Shah and other representatives of the association held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zainul Abedin Memon and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Saud Baloch here on Friday, according to a press statement.

The delegation briefed the DC about the problem of encroachment on land, roads and the drainage network of SITE which was depriving the industrialists of the due infrastructure facilities and services.

They also brought to light the issues of unlawful allotment of land and sought immediate action by the officials to stop that exercise.

The delegation apprised the DC that the park in question had become a subject of neglect and required immediate attention of the authorities for its restoration.

The DC assured the business community of complete cooperation of his office to address the identified problems.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad SITE Saud Industry

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

2 hours ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

4 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

7 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

9 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

10 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

11 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan