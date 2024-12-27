SITE Association draws attention of authorities towards infrastructure woes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) has requested the district administration to take notice and action against encroachment, illegal allotment of land and restoration of Barkat Bhai park in the SITE area.

Suhail Bhatti, Shaukat Rajput, Yawar Ali Shah and other representatives of the association held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zainul Abedin Memon and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Saud Baloch here on Friday, according to a press statement.

The delegation briefed the DC about the problem of encroachment on land, roads and the drainage network of SITE which was depriving the industrialists of the due infrastructure facilities and services.

They also brought to light the issues of unlawful allotment of land and sought immediate action by the officials to stop that exercise.

The delegation apprised the DC that the park in question had become a subject of neglect and required immediate attention of the authorities for its restoration.

The DC assured the business community of complete cooperation of his office to address the identified problems.