SITE Association Elects New Body

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Riazuddin has been elected unopposed as President of SITE Association of Industry and Abdul Kadir Bilwani and Muhammad Hussain Moosani as its Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively

This was declared in 58th Annual General Meeting chaired by Saleem Parekh, Chief Coordinator and former President SAI, said SAI statement here on Wednesday.

The newly-elected office bearers will assume charge of their offices from 1st of October, 2022.

In his inaugural speech the President-elect Riaz Uddin thanked the members of SAI for posing confidence on him to represent the oldest and the largest Industrial base of the which was founded by Quaid-e- Azam in 1947; which had great contribution in both Federal and provincial revenues besides creation of big number of jobs.

Riazuddin outlined his priorities for taking up the impending issues facing the industries in SITE area particularly of dilapidated infrastructure, lack of availability of basic utilities�gas, water and electricity, poor transportation for masses and law and order situation.

All those present on the occasion thanked the outgoing office bearers and welcomed the newly elected office bearers and the elected Executive Committee which consists of M. Azeem Afzal, Khalid Riaz, M. Farhan Ashrafi, M. Riaz Dhedhi, M. Saleem Nagaria, Naveed Wahid, Saleem Parekh, Saud Mahmood and Tarique Rehman Fazlee.

