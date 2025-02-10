SITE Association of Trade ,Industry delegation visits Jashn Baharan event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput, a delegation of SITE Association of Trade and Industry visited the Jashn Baharan event held at SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro.

The delegation included Vice Chairman Ahsan Moeed Sheikh Advocate, Chairman Sub-Committee FBR and Customs Shoaib Soomro, Executive Member Sohail Bhatti and General Secretary Rafi Qureshi.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by the Patron of SOS Village Dr Pradeep Chand.

Later, they were given a tour of the facilities available in the village.

Which included an auditorium, residential houses, library, computer lab and mosque etc.

The Jashn Baharan event was an enthusiastic celebration of spring, which included kite flying, food stalls, beat boxing, free swings, and various games for children.

Dr Pradeep Chand thanked the delegation for coming and giving his valuable time and invited them for future visits.

This visit signifies the commitment of the Site Association to engage with local communities and support initiatives that promote social welfare and development.