Site Association of Trade, Industry organized fourth monthly meeting of executive members

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Hyderabad Site Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) held its executive members meeting at the registered office of the association.
The meeting was presided over by Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput, in which Vice Chairman Ahsan Mueed Sheikh Advocate, Executive Members Ziauddin Qureshi, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Muhammad Arif, Abdul Sattar Khan, Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Ikhtiyar Arain, Salahuddin Khan Ghori, Shoukat Rajput, Shoukat Sheikh, Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro, Mehmood Rajput, Muhammad Ali Rajput, Waseem jee, Hasan Zia Jafri and Secretary General Rafay Qureshi participated.
Abdul Waheed Sheikh started the meeting by reciting the Holy Quran, which created an atmosphere of respect and unity.
Immediately after that prayers were offered for the well-known social and political personality of Hyderabad Abdul Waheed Qureshi and all the deceased.
Later the minutes of the last meeting to be held on November 22, 2024 were presented and approved.
Chairman Site Abdul Rehman Rajput focused on the major issues affecting the site area, including encroachments, roads, graveyards, water issue and Barkat bhai Park issue etc.
Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput sought feedback from the sub-committee chairman who reported satisfactory progress in their respective departments.
Mr. Salahuddin Khan Ghori was also appreciated for his efforts in solving the needle gas problem of the affected factories in the site area.
Vice Chairman Ahsan Mueed Sheikh concluded the meeting by thanking all the executive members for their participation.
