SITE Association poses confidence in Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The SITE Association of Industry on Thursday expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's capacity and commitment for the country's economic prosperity and development

SITE Association's Patron-in-Chief M Zubair Motiwala, President Abdul Rasheed and other office bearers, in a joint statement, said Shehbaz Sharif, being a seasoned politician and well aware of the challenges faced by the country, would play his best role in taking it out of the economic crisis.

They proposed that the prime minister should form a highly competent economic team in consultation with the business community. They welcomed the announcement made by the prime minister during his visit to Karachi on Wednesday that the dilapidated roads in the SITE would be constructed with Federal funds.

They also appreciated the announcement to include the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, and assured the PM of their full support and cooperation in that regard.

They expressed the hope that the already approved Combined Effluent Treatment Plant for the SITE industrial area would also be completed as soon as possible under his leadership.

SAI President Abdul Rasheed emphasized the need for extending the route of Green Bus Service from SITE to Tower which would facilitate approximately two million people, including a big number of workers who did visit SITE area daily.

