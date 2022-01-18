SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A 16-member delegation of SITE association called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor's House on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Patron of the SITE association, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala.

The Governor Sindh extended assurance that every possible cooperation and assistance would be provided to the traders and industrialists.

"Karachi is the economic hub of the country and it would be ensured that the industries continue to perform at a faster pace as Industrial development is inevitable for national prosperity", he added, said a communiqu�.

The Governor also asked the members of the delegation to submit a detailed working paper regarding the problems being faced. "The government will consider the suggestions forwarded by the business community as the Federal government has prioritised to creating ease of doing businesses", he added.

He further said that he would approach the federal government for the up-gradation of the existing infrastructure and solution to other highlighted issues.

The Governor maintained that the confidence of industrialists, business community and investors over mega development projects and economic policies was a must for the growth of industries and trade activities.

It was, therefore, decided to hold regular meetings for timely input of businessmen and industrialists besides resolution to pertinent issues. The Governor asked the Principal Secretary Dr. Saif ur Rehman for scheduling the SIDCL meeting on fortnightly basis.