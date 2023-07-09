Site designated for soft green playground

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Latif has designated a site in Chak No.198-RB Munnianwala for establishment of a soft green playground.

During her visit to the site here on Sunday, she said that caretaker Punjab government was committed to promote sports activities at grass root level.

In this connection, soft green playgrounds would be established to facilitate the sports lovers in rural sides.

She said that a most suitable site had been designated for soft green playground near Chak No.198-RB Munnianwala and work on this project would start very soon.

She said that after designation of site, the spots department was estimating the cost of this project. In this connection feasibly report and other work would be completed on war-footing so that this project could be completed as early as possible, he added.