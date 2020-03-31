UrduPoint.com
SITE Employees Deposits 2.1 Mln In Coronavirus Emergency Fund Of Sindh: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:06 PM

SITE employees deposits 2.1 mln in Coronavirus Emergency Fund of Sindh: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

A cheque of over Rs 2.1 million has been deposited in the Coronavirus Emergency Fund of the Chief Minister Sindh by the employees of Sindh Industrial Trading (SITE) on the direction of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikram Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A cheque of over Rs 2.1 million has been deposited in the Coronavirus Emergency Fund of the Chief Minister Sindh by the employees of Sindh Industrial Trading (SITE) on the direction of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikram Dharejo.

Sindh Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has welcomed the sentiment of the employee of SITE, said a statement on Tuesday.

Dharejo said that the Government of Sindh is providing all possible help to the poor and the needy while living in limited resources. In such a difficult time, the philanthropists should come forward and help the government of Sindh and deposit donations to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund of CM Sindh.

The Minister said that the people should follow the instructions of the government to deal with the coronavirus and that well-off people should take part in the relief work.

