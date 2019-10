President of SITE Association of Industry, Suleman Chawla, has urged Federal Board of Revenue to extend the last date for filling income tax returns up to Dec.31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :President of SITE Association of Industry , Suleman Chawla, has urged Federal board of Revenue to extend the last date for filling income tax returns up to Dec.31.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the traders observedshutter-down strike on October 29 and 30, which disrupted the process of e-filing of returns -2019.