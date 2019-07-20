UrduPoint.com
Site Identification Survey For PM's Housing Scheme Underway

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Chairman, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Abdul Jabbar said that site identification survey for PM's housing scheme was underway in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Chairman, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Abdul Jabbar said that site identification survey for PM's housing scheme was underway in the district.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that they visited three to four sites in surroundings of the city for the land of housing scheme.

He said that land sites which they visited included Pull Bulail near NISHTAR-II hospital, old Dunyapur Road, Head Muhammad Wala and other regarding selection of land for the project.

Abdul Jabbar said the Punjab government had earmarked funds regarding the PM housing scheme during the recent budget and added that land acquiring work would be started after release of funds in this regard.

He said that three marla and five marla homes would be provided to the citizens on easy installments.

He said that all basic facilities of life including hospital, school, college and other would be available in the housing colony.

He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide homes to homeless people.

