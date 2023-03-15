UrduPoint.com

Site Inspected For Opening Sasta Bazaar In Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration would set up Sasta bazar to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanveer Khan paid a visit to Irfan Shaheed Park to inspect the site for the proposed bazaar as per directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens by providing them edible items at affordable prices.

He issued directives to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) to clean the premises so that the sasta bazaar could be opened timely for citizens of the area where citizens could get daily use commodities at cheaper rates under a single roof during Ramazan.

He said that district administration was committed to facilitating citizens and in this regard, no hurdle could be tolerated.

Meanwhile, he visited Gara Shahbaz along with Additional Assistant Commissioner revenue Shohab Ahmed and inspected the water supply scheme.

He said the visit had been undertaken in a bid to provide clean drinking water to residents in a smooth manner.

