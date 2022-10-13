UrduPoint.com

Site Of Polling Station Changed

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Site of polling station changed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Mian Muhammad Shahid has changed site of Polling Station No.229 from Government Special education Center Fowara Chowk main road People's Colony No.2 to Government Health Center Dispensary Fowara Chowk main road People's Colony No.2.

During visit to the polling center, the DRO received some apprehensions about availability of proper space for polling of by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-108 scheduled to be held here on October 16, 2022.

Therefore, the DRO changed site of the Polling Station No.229 and asked the contesting candidates, their supporters as well as voters to note new site of the polling station.

