Open Menu

SITE Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM

SITE police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The SITE police have arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter on Tando Muhammad Khan road here on Sunday night.

The police spokesman informed that the SITE police were engaged in an exchange of fire by 2 suspects riding on a motorbike in an attempt to escape.

He added that one of the suspects, identified as Ishtiaq Anjum alias Dilawar, sustained a gunshot and was arrested but his accomplice escaped. The suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road Tando Muhammad Khan SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

9 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

24 hours ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

24 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

24 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

24 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

24 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

24 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan