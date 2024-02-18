SITE police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The SITE police have arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter on Tando Muhammad Khan road here on Sunday night.

The police spokesman informed that the SITE police were engaged in an exchange of fire by 2 suspects riding on a motorbike in an attempt to escape.

He added that one of the suspects, identified as Ishtiaq Anjum alias Dilawar, sustained a gunshot and was arrested but his accomplice escaped. The suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.