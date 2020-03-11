Sites identified for setting up legal arms industry at Dara Adamkhel: Senate Committee told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on SAFRON with Chairman Senator Taj Muhammad Khan Afridi in chair here Wednesday was informed that two sites have been identified for establishment of legal arms industry at Dara Adamkhel town in Kohat district.

It would be setup on 400 kanal lands with an estimated cost of Rs153.948 million. The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Ayub, Senator Aurangzaib Khan, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Senator Anwar Lal Din.

Secretary Industries KP, Managing Director Small Industries Development, Chief Executive Officer Merged Areas Development Authority, Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioners Peshawar and Kohat and high authorities of Ministry of SAFRON were also in attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Committee, Taj Muhammad Khan Afridi said this project was pending so far due to objections of local people.

Being a public representative, he said the proposed sites were analyzed and the project would be constructed at suitable place keeping in view of people's interest.

Following merger of tribal districts, Senator Taj Afridi said important decisions would be taken regarding promotion of arms industries at Dara Adamkhel and giving it legal status.

Chairman committee and other members on this occasion paid a detailed visit to Azadi Mela at Dara Adamkhel and Rahimabad Matani and told elders of the area to select an appropriate place for industrial zone with mutual consultation within a month so that this project could be completed at earliest. It would help provide jobs opportunities to large number of people in the area.