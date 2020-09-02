UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sitra Ayaz For Renewing Pledge Of Greater Unity On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Sitra Ayaz for renewing pledge of greater unity on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Senate, Sitra Ayaz Wednesday underlined the need for renewing pledge on Defence Day to forge greater unity among all ranks aimed at meeting the present day challenges, setting aside all petty differences.

Talking to APP here, while paying tribute to unsung heroes both armed forces personnel and civilian who rendered supreme sacrifices for our motherland, she said "We should remember them for ever. We salute those all unsung heroes who laid their lives for our bright future," she said.

She said, "We should also pledge on Defence Day that being a political worker we should do something for our future generation".

Sitra Ayaz said that Pakistani was a brave nation and always remained steadfast in the face of every challenge like COVID-19, flood and earthquake etc.

She said, "Our population mainly consisted of youth and they should play their role in progress and prosperity of the country. Pakistan's enemies could only be defeated through forging unity in our ranks and files", she said.

Sitra Ayaz said it was a right time to pledge on the Defence Day that would fulfill our responsibilities for taking our beloved homeland to the heights of progress and prosperity.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Earthquake Awami National Party Flood Progress All Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

9 minutes ago

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

35 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

38 minutes ago

An Iconic Design with Four Major Upgrades is comin ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.