Sitra Ayaz for renewing pledge of greater unity on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Senate, Sitra Ayaz Wednesday underlined the need for renewing pledge on Defence Day to forge greater unity among all ranks aimed at meeting the present day challenges, setting aside all petty differences.

Talking to APP here, while paying tribute to unsung heroes both armed forces personnel and civilian who rendered supreme sacrifices for our motherland, she said "We should remember them for ever. We salute those all unsung heroes who laid their lives for our bright future," she said.

She said, "We should also pledge on Defence Day that being a political worker we should do something for our future generation".

Sitra Ayaz said that Pakistani was a brave nation and always remained steadfast in the face of every challenge like COVID-19, flood and earthquake etc.

She said, "Our population mainly consisted of youth and they should play their role in progress and prosperity of the country. Pakistan's enemies could only be defeated through forging unity in our ranks and files", she said.

Sitra Ayaz said it was a right time to pledge on the Defence Day that would fulfill our responsibilities for taking our beloved homeland to the heights of progress and prosperity.

/395