Sitting for lengthy hours can lead to multiple complications for office employees: Experts warned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Medical experts Friday warned that working professionals sitting for too long hours at a stretch without any break can slow down the metabolism which in turn affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, blood pressure and break down the body fat.

Talking to private news channel, A cardiologist Dr Rabia Feryal said sitting constitutes physical inactivity and sitting for too long each day or on most days implies having a sedentary lifestyle, whether or not one exercises. This has adverse effects on breathing, blood circulation, and posture, increasing the risk of several diseases.

She said it will be most worrysome if these risks remain elevated even if someone regularly does exercise but then settles into his or her chair for the rest of the day.

She advised take a movement break every 30 minutes.

Long hours of sitting can also lead to imbalances in spinal structure including disc damage, inflexible spine, strained neck, sore shoulders and back.

Take a five-minute stroll for every hour you sit, she said, adding, instead of walking at a stretch, make sure that you take small breaks from your your work. This will improve blood circulation in the body.

Stretch your legs and arms every hour in office, she said.

Dr said a short break to walk every hour is recommended to ensure movement of muscles and bones. Movement is very important for the health of the bones. It is also important to balance posture while sitting, as majority of orthopedic problems are due to bad posture.

Expert says that walking for 45 minutes, simple stretching exercises and free-hand movements make a lot of difference.

Dr Rabia said sitting for more than eight hours can lead to postural problems like disc damage, strained neck and swayed back in long run. Many employees who work in sitting position for long hours complain of these postural problems.

Physical inactivity has also been linked to certain types of cancer, including the lungs, colon, and endometrium.

She advised getting regular physical activity can help reduce your risk of heart disease by helping you manage blood pressure and cholesterol, regulate your blood sugar levels, and maintain a healthy weight or lose weight.

Exercise can strengthen your heart. There is also evidence that it can help improve your circulation and build a "back-up system" of blood vessels that can take over if one of your arteries is blocked by disease or a clot, she added.