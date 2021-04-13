UrduPoint.com
Situation Assumes Near Normalcy In Karachi Following Chaotic Monday Evening

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Situation assumes near normalcy in Karachi following chaotic Monday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Normalcy largely returned to Karachi as all major thoroughfares blocked by protesters Monday evening could be cleared by wee hours Tuesday, with the exception of only a few sites in suburbs of the metropolis.

Absolute chaos was registered in the port city during latter part of the previous day making commuting miserable for the citizens attempting to reach back their homes and finding themselves to be stranded for no fault of theirs.

"It takes me no more than 20 minutes reaching back home but the same distances had to be covered in no less than five hours on Monday as all thoroughfares leading towards my destination were simply closed," said Naheed Ahsan, a banker.

Regretting that there appeared to be no writ of law and despite sizable presence of riot police on many of the major streets little respite could be offered to the citizens, Ali Asjad ( a former civil servant) said strong political will is needed to handle such situations.

A representative of the city administration, however, drew attention towards sensitivity of the issue mentioning that charged mob had to be handled with prudence.

"A carrot and stick approach was adopted and we did mange to disperse them prior to dawn of the next day (Tuesday) ensuring normalcy is restored and people may not face any further difficulty," he said.

Gun fire shots (mainly aerial firing) could be heard from the blocked sites of the city very early this morning hinting that much awaited action was being taken but with due care that no loss or harm is caused to any one. This indeed was of great relief for the citizens in general.

All shopping areas and business centers could be witnessed to have an extra rush as people weremaking optimum of the day in their efforts towards Ramzan preparations. The holy month is expected to begin onWednesday.

