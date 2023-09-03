Situation in GB completely peaceful: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that situation in Gilgit-Baltistan was completely peaceful and speculative news about deployment of Pakistan Army were completely baseless.

In a post on his X account, quoted a statement released by the Home Department of Gilgit-Baltistan which said "it has been clarified that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulating in media regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army are completely baseless.

All roads, trade centers, business activities and educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan are open as usual, Solangi said in the statement.

The services of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces have been requisitioned only to maintain law and order on the eve of Chehlam of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

Moreover, special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per the past practice, he maintained.

It has been further stated by the GB Home Department that Section 144 of CrPC 1898 has been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect the lives and property of the people and avoid any untoward incident, he remarked.