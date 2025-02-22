Open Menu

Situation In IIOJK Continues To Deteriorate As India Follows In Footsteps Of Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Situation in IIOJK continues to deteriorate as India follows in footsteps of Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The human rights crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to worsen, with India's increasingly brutal tactics drawing stark parallels with Israel's occupation policies, as it seeks to forcibly annex the Muslim-majority region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the goal is clear, which is to erase Muslim identity and alter the region’s demographics so completely that Kashmir ceases to exist as a distinct entity.

Just as Israel has intensified its brutality and cultural eradication of Palestinians, India has escalated its oppression in Kashmir.

Recently, Indian police raided dozens of bookshops in occupied Kashmir, seizing hundreds of copies of books written by Islamic scholar Abul Ala Maududi, the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami.

