Situation In IIOJK Continues To Deteriorate As India Follows In Footsteps Of Israel
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The human rights crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to worsen, with India's increasingly brutal tactics drawing stark parallels with Israel's occupation policies, as it seeks to forcibly annex the Muslim-majority region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the goal is clear, which is to erase Muslim identity and alter the region’s demographics so completely that Kashmir ceases to exist as a distinct entity.
Just as Israel has intensified its brutality and cultural eradication of Palestinians, India has escalated its oppression in Kashmir.
Recently, Indian police raided dozens of bookshops in occupied Kashmir, seizing hundreds of copies of books written by Islamic scholar Abul Ala Maududi, the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Situation in IIOJK continues to deteriorate as India follows in footsteps of Israel6 minutes ago
-
3 injured critically as car turns turtle in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asks PTI to play constructive role in breaking political deadlock6 minutes ago
-
Accused in maid killing case to undergo DNA test6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat operates without any external funding, relying solely on voluntary contributions ..6 minutes ago
-
Bull electrocuted1 hour ago
-
Two injured in firing incident1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, UAE DPMs explore avenues to strengthen trade, defense cooperation3 hours ago
-
NPC hosts award distribution ceremony11 hours ago
-
Indus Cultural Forum held literary festival11 hours ago
-
International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy and cultural painting exhibition11 hours ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Malik12 hours ago