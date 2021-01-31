UrduPoint.com
Situation In IIOJK Worsening With Every Passing Day: MPA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Situation in IIOJK worsening with every passing day: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :MPA Mian Waris Aziz has said that the situation in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was worsening with each passing day due to the inhuman acts of the Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that India had used brute force to establish its illegal hegemony against the wishes of the people of Kashmir instead of giving them their fundamental right of self-determination.

He condemned the illegal occupation and atrocities being committed by the India forces in held Jammu & Kashmir.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle for freedom.

He said that Pakistani nation could not remain silent on atrocities and brutalities committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people adding that all out support would continue to them.

He said that the government was highlighting the Kashmir issue at every international forum and it would be resolved soon.

