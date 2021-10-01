Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 hours continuous rain: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that it has been raining continuously for 8 to 9 hours in Karachi so far which has challenged the drainage system, but the situation in the metropolis is still under control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that it has been raining continuously for 8 to 9 hours in Karachi so far which has challenged the drainage system, but the situation in the metropolis is still under control.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Frere Hall here.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also present.

"There has been no drainage problem anywhere in Karachi since Thursday. In the past, underpass got filled with water even after light rain," Murtaza Wahab.

He said that all staffers were on the streets and in different parts of the city throughout the night.

"We had already planned where the machinery was needed and installed 16 large pumps in different parts of Karachi," the Administrator said.

He said that in the past machinery of Karachi Water and Sewerage board used to come out of after the water accumulation but this time the machinery was installed from Wednesday.

He said that the sanitary workers and DMC staff worked hard and the traffic police also did a good job.

The Administrator Karachi said that local government emergency would last till October 2. "We are grateful to the people for their support for the government," he added.