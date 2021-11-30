Situation in Mandani under control, 77 accused arrested: DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Asif Bahadar Khan on Tuesday said situation in Mandani and Dhaki was under control and the accused allegedly involved in desecration of the Holy Quran was sent behind the bars.

The accused was mentally not fit, and even could not tell his name or address, he said while talking to media here.

He informed that at least 77 accused involved in attacking police stations and check posts had been arrested and registered cases on the charges of damaging the government properties and also to instigate people.

The DPO said special teams had been formed to arrest other accused, adding, he was himself monitoring police actions in the backdrop of the unfortunate incidents.

He said Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers had been assigned to take action against the other accused.

The DPO said stern legal action would be taken against the accused involved in causing damage to the police station and check posts.

A committee had also been formed to assess the scale of damage caused to police station and check posts.

The DPO thanked the Ulema and local elders for extending cooperation to the police for bringing the situation under control. He said providing protection to the life and property of the people was their priority, adding, those involved in anti-state activities would be dealt strictly.