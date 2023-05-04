UrduPoint.com

Situation In Manipur Out Of Control After Protests, Fire Incidents Rage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Situation in Manipur out of control after protests, fire incidents rage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The situation in the Indian state of Manipur has gone out of control after the Modi government initiated mass violence under the garb of crackdown against protesters.

According to the sources, another episode like the Gujarat tragedy in Modi's India was underway as the entire state went up in flames.

The situation is very tense due to the government's crackdown in the state of Manipur.

Regrettably, Indian media this time was too silent spectator as protests intensified in the Indian state of Manipur.

Due to protests, curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur area as brutal actions of the Modi government against poor people were increased.

Many churches and houses set on fire in state capital Imphal and use of various weapons and bangs created terror in the area.

Several people were reported to have been burned alive whereas internet service was suspended for fear of tension.

The analysts claim that Modi can't hide his ugly face "now" by using crackdown on local farmers as a shield to punish Christians.

G-20 dramatist Modi has also made India an occupied state where no minority is protected anymore, they added.

Related Topics

India Fire Internet Poor Minority Imphal Christian Media Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

19 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

27 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

25 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

25 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.