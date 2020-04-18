Situation is under control as testing time is yet to come: PM

(@fidahassanain)

PM asks rich people to sacrifice for the poor and needy at this challenging time besides clear warning the hoarders that the ordinance has been made for strict action against them.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that an ordinance was made on hoarding, making it clear to the hoarders that strict action would be taken against them involved in this crime.

He also the situation was under control due to the steps taken by the government, especially by the countrywide lockdown.

“Not even a single came from neighboring China due to the lockdown and strict screening at the airports,” said Imran Khan.

“Initially we thought that the cases may go up to 50,000 but I think these will around 14,000 to 15--,” said the PM. Many people, however, he said, were disappointed over slow spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He sought public support for lockdown, saying that the purpose of lockdowns would come to an end if the people came to the roads. He also vowed to end the poverty in the country and gave examples of Ansar and Muhajreen in the state of Madina in Islamic history.

He was addressing the nation along with his Special Assistants and Advisor on the current situation arising out of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

“Still, there was not testing time as the testing time is ahead and I appeal the financially strong people to support the poor people at this time,” said the PM.

“I just ask the prayer leaders that they should implement the rules at mosques to control spread of Coronavirus as everybody want to go to mosques during the holy month of Ramazan,” said PM Imran Khan.

He said that there were many other diseases like Polio which spread to others like Coronavirus and they had to save the people.

“There wasn’t much arrangements for testing of the passengers coming from abroad to Pakistan,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan,

He asked the people to ensure precautions as the testing time was ahead.