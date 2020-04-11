UrduPoint.com
Situation, Measures Regarding COVID-19 Reviewed At CM's Office

Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting held at CM's office on Saturday which reviewed in detail the coronavirus pandemic situation in the province

The meeting reviewed, preventive measures and the arrangements made for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. General Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Amir Majeed, Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman, Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastageer, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and civil and military officials were also present.

Corps Commander Lt. General Majid Ehsan assured the government to extend their complete cooperation for taking the preventive measures in order to eradicate coronavirus.

It was decided in the meeting to further accelerate the pace of efforts being made to deal with coronavirus outbreak and provision of best treatment facilities to the corona affected patients.

The meeting expressed its consensus over strict implementation on the prevailing lockdown in Punjab. It was decided that the measures taken to cope with COVID-19 will constantly continue. It was further decided that the affected areas will be sealed until their clearance. Violation of Section 144 will not be tolerated at any cost and law will come into action in case of any violation. Complete implementation would be ensured on the decisions taken during the meeting in letter and spirit.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while addressing the meeting said that Punjab government had acquired the capability to conduct 3100 tests on daily basis for diagnosing the coronavirus disease.

The effectiveness and abilities of testing facility in the province will soon be increased upto ten thousands. Eight new labs were being set up in the province for diagnosing corona patients, these labs will soon be made functional.

Sensitive places with regard to coronavirus were being strictly monitored. Screening process of the prisoners had been started in the prisons.

Punjab CM said that the financial aid programme for providing relief to the destitute had been started and an amount of Rs. 12000 will be provided as a financial aid to the deserving people in the Punjab.

He said that the necessary measures were being taken for the protection of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals.

He said that more steps will be taken for protecting the lives of the people.

He said "Wheat harvesting campaign has been launched. Wheat would be procured at the rate of Rs. 1400 per maund from the cultivators. Target of procuring 45 lakh metric ton wheat has been set during the current year. Special instruction has been issued to maintain social distancing for the cultivators at Wheat Procurement Centres." Preventive measures during the wheat procurement and safeguarding the wheat from the locust worm were also reviewed.

The meeting lauded the services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff as well as officers and staff of police, Pak Army and rangers.

Meeting also reviewed arrangement regarding treatment of affected patients and matters regarding PPE.

