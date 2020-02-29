UrduPoint.com
Situation Normal In Punjab: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

Situation normal in Punjab: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all the precautionary and preventive measures from coronavirus have been taken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all the precautionary and preventive measures from coronavirus have been taken.

The situation is normal in Punjab and there was nothing to worry about.

People should ignore the rumours.

He said that people attached with medical profession should play their due role for creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus. He said that all segments of society would have to play its due role.

Usman Buzdar said that instructions had been issued to the health department and concerned institutions for the complete implementation on SOPs formulatedin this regard. He directed health department and other concerned institutions to remainalert round the clock.

