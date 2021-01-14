Situation of coronavirus reviewed in AJK

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high level meeting here Thursday to review the latest situation of corona virus in connection with the reopening of the educational institutions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high level meeting here Thursday to review the latest situation of corona virus in connection with the reopening of the educational institutions.

The meeting was attended by AJK Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi, Education Minister for schools Barrister Iftikhar Ali Ghilani, Minister for higher education Col.(R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chief secretary Dr.Shehzad Khan Banghish, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Zahid Ali Abbassi, Secretary Higher Education Zaheer Qureshi and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was briefed on the latest situation of corona virus in Azad Kashmir and participants discussed the negative impacts of corona virus on educational institutions and different proposals were evaluated keeping in view reopening of the educational institutions.

Such proposals would be presented before the NCOC after which the final decision would be taken.