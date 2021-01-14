UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation Of Coronavirus Reviewed In AJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Situation of coronavirus reviewed in AJK

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high level meeting here Thursday to review the latest situation of corona virus in connection with the reopening of the educational institutions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high level meeting here Thursday to review the latest situation of corona virus in connection with the reopening of the educational institutions.

The meeting was attended by AJK Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi, Education Minister for schools Barrister Iftikhar Ali Ghilani, Minister for higher education Col.(R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chief secretary Dr.Shehzad Khan Banghish, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Zahid Ali Abbassi, Secretary Higher Education Zaheer Qureshi and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was briefed on the latest situation of corona virus in Azad Kashmir and participants discussed the negative impacts of corona virus on educational institutions and different proposals were evaluated keeping in view reopening of the educational institutions.

Such proposals would be presented before the NCOC after which the final decision would be taken.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Ukraine's TV Council Demands Ban on Electronics Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Farogh inaugurates upgraded 'Library, Research Win ..

2 minutes ago

WFP Director Beasley Says US Plan to Designate Yem ..

2 minutes ago

India to Use Its Vaccine Production Capacity in Gl ..

3 minutes ago

ETPB land occupation case: Lahore High Court summo ..

51 minutes ago

UK asks India to lift restrictions in IIOJK

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.